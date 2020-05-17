No more 5 years, you will get gratuity payment one year after your service!

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a big sigh of relief during the ongoing shutdown and lockdown imposed to contain spread of coronavirus, the Union government has been taking several historic decisions. The Narendra Modi government is reportedly now mulling over changing some rules so that the workers get their gratuity payment within one year of their services instead of the existing five years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking to the media persons on Thursday, spoke about various measures in the proposed Labour Codes for the benefit of the workers, including on Gratuity payment for Fixed-term Employment.

When implemented, this will bring a huge change for the job holders and benefit crorores of workers. However, this will mostly benefit workers who lose or leave jobs before five years.

The Finance Minister also said that currently only 30 per cent employees are getting the minimum wages but when the decision is implemented all will get the same.

This apart, she gave importance for the health of the employees saying that their health check-ups will be done once in every year.