Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister after meeting with Governor

Bihar: In latest news, Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday, confirmed reliable reports. This came after Nitish Kumar had a brief meeting with the Governor.

Nitish Kumar has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan government and has also staked his claim to be the chief minister for the ninth time with the help of BJP and NDA constituents.

This move comes in less than 18 months after forming a new government in Bihar with support from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar said, “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright, I was getting views from everyone. I listened to all of them. Today, the Government has been dissolved.”

Kumar has already taken the signature of his party MLAs on Saturday evening.

Kumar will carry the support letter of BJP and HAM-S legislators to the Bihar Governor. He is expected to take oath for the ninth time on Sunday evening. Keeping this in view, Patna district administration has imposed section 144 in the Raj Bhawan area and strictly prohibited any kind of protest march or Dharna.

#WATCH | Patna | Bihar outgoing CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar says, “Today, I have resigned as the Chief Minister and I have also told the Governor to dissolve the government in the state. This situation came because not everything was alright…I was getting views from… pic.twitter.com/wOVGFJSKKH — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024



(With Inputs from IANS)