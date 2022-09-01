NIA announces Rs 25 lakh cash reward on Dawood Ibrahim, Rs 20 lakh on Chhota Shakeel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh on the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aide Chhota Shakeel respectively. Apart from that, the anti-terror agency has also announced a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh on other D-Company members including Tiger Memon, Anees Ibrahim, and Javed Chikna.

Reportedly, Dawood who is a fugitive wanted in India for terror activities, is currently assembling a special unit in the country to smuggle explosives, arms, fake currency notes, and drugs, said NIA officials.

As per the reports, the terrorist, is working on plans to carry out terror attacks in India. He has shook hands with Pakistan’s intelligence agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) for this mission.

The D Gang’s special team also plans to conduct targeted attacks on certain political figures and businessmen. With the support of sleeper cells of Jaish e Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda and Lashakar e Taiba (LeT) they would also be carring out attacks in some Indian cities.

On Thursday, the NIA said in a statement, “Dawood Ibrahim who has been designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations under United Nations Security Resolution 1257 and also listed under the fourth schedule of UAPA Act 1967 runs an international terrorist network named D-Company.”

The NIA conducted raids in various places this year, due to reports connected to Dawood Ibrahim. In a press statement, the agency said, “During the searches conducted today at premises of the suspected associates of Dawood Ibrahim, various incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and firearms, were seized.”