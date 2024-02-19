Mumbai woman takes stand against ‘brothel’ comment on her dance video, police respond

Mumbai: In a recent incident, a woman based out of Mumbai requested help from the police after a user on X (formerly Twitter) made an alleged derogatory comment on a video of the girl dancing. The X user made a “kotha” (brothel) related comment on the video, said reliable reports in this regard.

This comes after the X user, Aaryan, posted a video of Shruti Parija dancing at an event in a college.

According to Aaryan, while cultural events at college were meant to showcase traditional and regional culture, now they have become more of a ‘kotha’ (brothel).

Sharing a video of Parija dancing, he wrote, “In the name of cultural events, shaking booty on item songs is all they call a cultural program. Along with the education system, the cultural system is in danger in India. What a downfall for this generation and colleges in India.” This post was shared on February 13.

Within a matter of days, the video has surpassed over 25 lakh views. Two days after it was shared, Shruti Parija commented on the video. She identified herself as the girl in the video, and alleged that it was posted without her consent.

Further, Parija also clarified that she was not a student of the college and in fact, was a judge at the fest. She even mentioned that she is a professional dancer and performed on the song only after the students requested her to.

Replying on the post Parija wrote, “You have a right to voice what is right and what is not but not to the extent of defaming me, who is not even associated with the college.”

Responding to her requests, Aaryan said that he had pointed out about all Indian schools and colleges. He even said that his intention was not to point her out.

Firstly, this video isn’t your intellectual property; you don’t own the rights, you’re only a participant. Secondly, under fair use for criticism, views, and opinions, I can use any content available in the public domain without claiming ownership. Thirdly, if you had politely… https://t.co/3w5wBxnli8 — Prateekaaryan (@Prateek_Aaryan) February 16, 2024



After a continued argument, Shruti Parija sought help from the Mumbai Police. She wrote, “After endless requests made to Prateek Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I am dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation. He has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead.

Responding to her request, the Mumbai Police replied to her saying, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM.”

On Sunday, it was found that the video posted by Aaryan has been disabled after a copyright was claimed.