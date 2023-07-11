Mumbai: Man steals car parts to pay for his girlfriend’s shopping, arrested

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Mumbai: Man steals car parts
Representational Image

Mumbai: A youth reportedly stole car parts to pay for his girlfriend’s shopping in Mumbai. He used to steal electronic control modules and injectors from cars that are parked lots over the past year. The said youth has been arrested.

The accused resorted to stealing car parts to be able to pay for his girlfriend’s shopping, Police said.

The accused has been identified as Mohsin Mehboob Shaikh, a resident of Kurar village in Malad East.

After suspecting his activities, Police tracked him for several months and recently arrested. The police formed a team of four officers to track the culprit. This team scanned more than 50 CCTVs in the locality and other areas to identify the youth and he was finally nabbed.

