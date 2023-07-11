External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to pay official visits to Indonesia, Thailand

Dr Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries during this visit to Indonesia.

Nation
By Himanshu 0
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from 13-14 July for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format – ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, ANI tweeted on Tuesday.

Dr Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries during this visit to Indonesia.

Must Read

Mumbai: Man steals car parts to pay for his girlfriend’s…

28% GST to be levied on full value of online gaming, horse…

Male African cheetah Tejas dies at Kuno National Park, 7th…

After visiting Jakarta, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on 16 July. ​

In Bangkok, the EAM will also attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on 17 July.

Also read: Male African Cheetah Tejas Dies At Kuno National Park, 7th Death In Last 5 Months

You might also like
Nation

Former Employee Brutally Murders CEO and MD of Aeronics Internet in Bengaluru

Nation

Higher education institutions in our country have the potential of becoming…

Nation

Mumbai Doctor Order Samosa online, loses Rs 1.40 lakh

Nation

Counting of votes in West Bengal: Trinamool way ahead till 3pm

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans