External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to pay official visits to Indonesia, Thailand

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia from 13-14 July for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format – ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum, ANI tweeted on Tuesday.

Dr Jaishankar will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries during this visit to Indonesia.

After visiting Jakarta, the External Affairs Minister will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to participate in the 12th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism on 16 July. ​

In Bangkok, the EAM will also attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat on 17 July.