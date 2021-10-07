Mumbai cruise drug case: NCB arrests foreign national, 18 people arrested so far

By WCE 1
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: The National Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday have arrested another foreign national supplier in the mumbai cruise rave party case.

The foreign national is a top supplier to the arrested group from the cruise. He will be produced in court on Thursday,official informed. This is the 18th arrest in the cruise ship raid case.

According to the NCB, mephedrone in commercial quantity was recovered from his possession.

On Wednesday, four more persons were sent to NCB custody till October 14, who were arrested in connection with drug seizure from a cruise ship.

The NCB custody of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and eight others who have been arrested in the cruise drug party case ends today.

The NCB team busted an illegal drugs party on the Cordelia cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

Around eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Choker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomak Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before the Mumbai Court on Monday and were remanded them to NCB custody till Oct 7.

Also Read: Mumbai cruise rave party: Another from Odisha’s Rourkela arrested

 

