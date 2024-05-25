Monsoon in Mumbai likely between June 10-11: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that Mumbai is likely to witness monsoon onset from June 10.

Earlier this week, the weather bureau had announced that the southwest monsoon had advanced into the country on Sunday. “Southwest Monsoon 2024 has advanced into some parts of Maldives & Comorin area and some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today,the 19th May, 2024,” the IMD had announced in a statement.

The near-normal monsoon onset in Kerala and the absence of anticipated cyclones over the Arabian Sea or the Bay of Bengal are creating a favourable situation for a timely beginning of monsoon showers in Mumbai. Monsoon has entered Andaman and is expected to reach Mumbai between June 10 and 11.

The monsoon normally arrives in Mumbai on June 11. However, Mumbai rains got delayed last year by two weeks because of unfavourable weather conditions like Cyclone Biparjoy.

The IMD’s weather forecast indicates clear skies on May 23, mainly clear skies on May 24 and 25, partly cloudly skies by afternoon or evening on May 26 and partly cloudly skies with haze on May 27 and 28.