Meenakari artisan creates Gem-studded Ram Mandir replica

New Delhi: A Meenakari artisan has created a gem-studded replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

While the pran pratistha mahotsav of the historic Ayodhya Shree Ram temple is going to take place on January 22, 2024 many talented artists are coming up with their unique creations related to the temple, Shree Ram and idol. In this connection, here is another unique creation which has been claimed as first of its kind. The artist has claimed that this is for the first time that the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya has been prepared in a replica using Gulabi Minakari art.

Meet Kunj Bihari Singh from Gai Ghat area of Varanasi who has created this unique replica. According to him, it took around 108 days to complete the creation.

He has claimed that the replica would be among the most unique gifts for Lord Ram on his homecoming.

The replica has been made using gold and silver. It weighs approximately 2.5 kgs, measuring 12 inches in height, 8 inches in width, and 12 inches in length.

Approximately one and a half kgs of silver along with the gold are used in the making. Also, an uncut diamond has been fitted.

The replica has 108 parts while it features a golden idol of Ram Lalla.

Watch the video here: