No students can enroll in coaching centres below age 16, Know details

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Education announced that the coaching centres cannot enroll students below 16 years of age and the enrollment can be done after completion of the secondary school examination after rising case of student committing suicide and fire incidents has come up.

Know the guidelines for coaching centers:

The coaching centres cannot engage tutors having qualification less than graduation.

The centre cannot enroll students below 16 years of age and they can only be allowed after secondary school examination.

The centre are not allowed to make false promises, guarantee them with good marks and ranks for the admission process.

The centre cannot hire any tutor who has been found guilty of any crime.

The centre will not be registered until and unless they have a counselling system.

The centre should have a website in which they would provide details of the courses, the qualification of tutors, hostel facility and the fees they are charging.

The centre should take steps for the mental being of the students and also conduct classes without putting pressure on them.

They should have proper counselling system and it should be easily available for the students.

They should provide the name of the psychologists, counsellors and what time they are available should be given to the students and their parents.

The counsellors should be trained so that they can facilitate effective guidance.

The tutors have to undergo training in mental health issues.

According to guidelines, the tution fee charges for different courses should be fair and reasonable and the receipts for the fee must be available.

If the student has paid the full amount for the course and is leaving in the middle of the session, the student shall be refunded from the fee amount. The student who is staying in the hostel, then the fees of hostel and mess will also be refunded. They cannot increase the fee amount in the middle of the session.

Also Read: 5 Affordable Destinations For Indian Students To Study Abroad