Means a lot: Arun Yogiraj on appreciation from renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for Ram Lalla idol

Mysore: The sculptor of Ram Lalla’s idol, Arun Yogiraj has acknowledged the appreciation by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for him. He said that the praise for his work ‘means a lot’ to him and this motivates him to work further.

Arun Yogiraj took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Dear sir, receiving appreciation from one of the renowned sand artists of the world means a lot to me. This will definitely motivate me to do more in my field of art.”

Earlier, internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha, Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulated Yogiraj for crafting the idol of Ram Lalla. He tweeted, “You are truly blessed by Lord Vishwakarma. Your sculpture of Bhagwan Ram Lalla is heart touching for me as an Artist. May the blessings of Prabhu Ram be always with you. Jai Shri Ram.”

It is worth mentioning here that Arun Yogiraj spent about seven months away from everyone, carving the extraordinary idol of Lord Ram from a single ‘Shyam shila’ stone. Needless to say, his craft left the entire nation speechless.