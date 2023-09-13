Married man kills live-in partner after she accuses him of rape, wife helps to dump body in Maharashtra

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Maharashtra’s Palghar after she filed a rape complaint against him, police said on Tuesday.

The police identified the deceased woman as Naina Mahat who worked in the film industry as a make-up artist. She had been in a relationship with the accused, Manohar Shukla, for five years.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade, deceased Naina Mahat had filed a rape case against Manohar Shukla whom she date for over five years. However, things started to go sour after she forced him to Shukla to marry her, when he refused to do so, she filed a rape complaint against him.

After murdering her, Shukla sought his wife’s help to stuff the body in a suitcase and dumped in the Valsad creek.

The incident took place between August 9-12.

The case came to light when Naina’s family members filed a missing complaint with the Naigaon police on August 12. Her sister Jaya said that she could not reach Naina as her phone was switched off. She then approached the police and filed a missing complaint.

Her sister Jaya alleged that Shukla was pressuring Naina to withdraw the complaints filed against him and if she did not do so, he allegedly threatened to kill her.

Later, the police arrested Shukla and wife and an abetment to suicide case was lodged against Shukla at another police station in Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits, the official said without elaborating.