Manipur Govt to open schools for classes 1 to 8

New Delhi: The Government in Manipur has decided to open schools for classes 1 to 8 for the welfare of the students. ANI tweeted about it today.

As per reports, there are 4,617 schools managed by different management groups in the state, of which 96 schools could not be prepared to open from today as they are being used for providing relief measures

As many as 96 schools will reportedly be opened after making alternate arrangements. The students are happy to return to the school.

It is to be noted that 12,104 students are staying in 336 relief camps in the state. Out of which 72.06% of the students have been admitted to the nearest feasible school.

Nodal officers are appointed at every relief camp to facilitate admission of displaced students staying there to different schools, L Nandakumar Singh, Director of Education (Schools) reportedly said.

Over 50,000 people of different communities are taking shelter in over 350 relief camps across the state after the ethnic violence broke out.

The conflict has so far killed some 150 people and injured over 500 others, while aa large number of properties, including houses, shops, vehicles have also been destroyed.