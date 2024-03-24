Watch: Elephant attacks another elephant during temple event in Kerala, Many injured

Thiruvannathapuram: An elephant attacked another elephant during a temple event in Tharakkal of Kerala. The video of the incident is now going viral over the internet now.

According to reports, the video occurred 10.30 pm on Friday when the elephant, Guruvayur Ravikrishnan, carrying the ‘Ammathiruvady’ deity, lost control and attacked the other elephant, Puthupally Arjunan.

In the video, the elephant is seen charging at another elephant, Puthupally Arjunan, carrying the ‘Arattupuzha’ deity, and chasing it for almost one kilometre. Fortunately, the elephant’s mahout Sreekumar narrowly escaped after the elephant made three attempts to attack him.

The attack caused panic among the devotees and left many people injured. People carried by both the elephants sustained injuries too and those seated atop the elephants tried to escape but fell and got hurt.

Reportedly, both the elephants were later brought under control by the elephant squad.

Earlier, a Russian tourist was flung into air by an elephant and slammed to the ground at Amer Fort in Jaipur. She has sustained injuries. The incident took place on February 13. Later, a video has surfaced via CCTV footage.

In the CCTV footage, the elephant was seen grabbing the woman with its truck and then swinging her into the air and then slammed her to the ground. The mahout of the elephant also lost balance and was thrown to the ground.

After the incident, the Russian tourist was immediately rushed to Sawai Man Singh hospital by the officials of the fort for medical aid.