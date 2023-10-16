Man stabs golgappa vendor after being asked to wait for his turn in Noida

Noida: A 30-year-old street vendor was allegedly stabbed by a man who refused to wait in line and demanded to be served golgappa first at Baraula village in Noida.

The victim was identified as Ravindra Kumar. He hails from Badaun and runs a roadside golgappa cart in the same area.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. on a Saturday when the suspect, Vikash Sharma, a resident of the same area, approached Kumar and insisted on being first.

When Kumar politely asked Sharma to join the queue, the situation quickly escalated. Sharma’s demeanour grew aggressive, leading to a heated dispute between the two men. During this argument, Sharma allegedly took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Kumar in the abdomen, said Sandeep Chaudhary, station house officer, Sector 49.

The SHO recounted the incident, stating, “Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene while threatening the victim with dire consequences. The injured vendor was quickly taken to a nearby hospital with the help of neighbours and friends, and police were alerted through the emergency helpline number.”

A complaint was filed by the victim’s brother, Harendra, at Sector 49 police station, resulting in the registration of an FIR against the suspect. The sections invoked include 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The victim is under treatment and is told to be out of danger. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate and arrest the suspect,” the officer added.