In an interesting development a man received a pair of headphone worth Rs. 19,000 from Amazon though he had ordered a body lotion worth Rs.300 . The said lucky customer is Gautam Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software.

Gautam had ordered a body lotion worth Rs 300 but when he un-boxed the parcel he was surprised to find a pair of Bose Wireless Earbuds that worth Rs 19,000. He wanted to return it back as he was sure that the delivery was a mistake. However, the support team of Amazon asked him to keep the same with him as the same was non-returnable. The overjoyed customer took to Twitter to share his happiness with others.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦‍♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

The tweets of Gautam is trending on twitter and has garnered 6,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 ‘retweets’ so far.