Man receives Rs 19,000 Earbuds after ordering Body lotion of Rs. 300

In an interesting development a man received a pair of headphone worth Rs. 19,000 from Amazon though he had ordered a body lotion worth Rs.300 . The said lucky customer is Gautam Rege, co-founder and director of Josh Software.

Gautam had ordered a body lotion worth Rs 300 but when he un-boxed the parcel he was surprised to find a pair of Bose Wireless Earbuds that worth Rs 19,000. He wanted to return it back as he was sure that the delivery was a mistake. However, the support team of Amazon asked him to keep the same with him as the same was non-returnable. The overjoyed customer took to Twitter to share his happiness with others.

The tweets of Gautam is trending on twitter and has garnered 6,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 ‘retweets’ so far.

