Man dragged by car for 10 kilometers in UP, probe launched

Uttar Pradesh: In yet another shocking incident, of speculated hit and drag case, a body of a man was found stuck to the end of a car moving at the Yamuna Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the car was traveling from Agra to Noida when a body of an individual stuck to it caught the attention of security personnel at a toll booth in Mathura’s Mant.

The car driver, who is identified as Virendra Singh, a Delhi-based man, is currently being interrogated by the police.

“There was a dense fog at the Expressway last night, hence there was the least visibility due to which the man who met with some accident stuck with his car,” Superintendent of Police (SP Dehat) Trigun Bisen said quoting suspected accused Virendra Singh as saying.

Police are also scanning the cameras around the expressway. The people in the nearby villages have been nudged about the incident for the victim’s identity.

Further probe on the matter is underway.