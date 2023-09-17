Man dies of heart attack while running on treadmill at Ghaziabad gym

Ghaziabad: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Ghaziabad on Saturday when a young man, while exercising on a treadmill, suddenly collapsed and tragically lost his life due to a heart attack inside a local gym.

The shocking incident was captured by CCTV cameras, which showed the young man walking on the treadmill before falling onto the equipment and becoming motionless. Two other individuals who were also working out in the gym quickly rushed to check on him.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Siddharth Kumar Singh, hailing from Bihar. The unfortunate cardiac arrest took place inside a gym located in Saraswati Vihar. His family has since brought his body back to Bihar.

#Shocking

A 19 years old young man died while #running on a #treadmill in a #Gym in #Ghaziabad. #CCTV footage of this entire incident shows that this 19 year old boy fell on the treadmill and died.

It is believed that he died because of #heartattack #gymboy #run pic.twitter.com/9kuSZ0MlZC — Ravi Pratap Dubey (@ravipratapdubey) September 16, 2023

Earlier this year, a 55-year-old man named Pradeep Raghuvanshi, a well-known restauranteur in the city, suffered a heart attack and passed away after a workout session at a local gym in Vijay Nagar of Madhya Pradesh.

Security cameras recorded the incident, and the video quickly circulated on social media. Doctors at a nearby hospital declared his cause of death to be a heart attack.