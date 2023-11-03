Man dies as balcony collapse on him in Panipat

Panipat: In a tragic incident, a man died after the balcony of an 80-year-old house collapsed and fell on him in Pachranga Bazar of Haryana’s Panipat. Reportedly, the house was being demolished when the accident occurred.

The deceased, identified as Sushil from Sutana village of the state was riding a motorcycle when the balcony collapsed and he was trapped under the debris and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, his wife, who was also riding with him, managed to jump off the bike just in time. The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident. At the same time a passerby suffered a broken leg in the accident. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

The accident caused panic in the market. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Locals, who witnessed the incident, has blamed the workers’ negligence during the demolition for the tragedy.

On being informed police also reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.