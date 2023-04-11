Man calls 112 helpline, threatens to kill CM Eknath Shinde, detained

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde received death threats over the phone. A call was made to the helpline number threatning to kill CM.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Agawane is a resident of Wadgaon Nimbalkar and works as wardboy in Mumbai and stays in Dharavi area.

Soon after the threat call,the Pune police traced Rajesh’s cell phone and found him. He was then questioned by the police. During questioning he confirmed that when he called the police helpline number 112, he was drunk and was asking police to provide him an ambulance saying he had chest pain.

However, the police asked him to dial 108 to get an ambulance and he called the police and got abusive and threatned to kill the CM.

The police said, the accused has been nabbed and we are investigating further in the matter.