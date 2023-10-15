Man arrested for raping teen after assuring to drive away evil spirit from her in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl in Bhadohi area of the state. The man allegedly raped the girl on on the pretext of driving away evil spirit from her body.

According to reports, the girl along with her family visited Sitamarhi from Mirzapur, where the accused, identified as Motilal, 52, introduced himself as an occultist. He told the girl’s parents that their daughter was possessed by a ghost. At the same time he claimed that he could drive away the ghost from her body through an exorcism. He also asked for Rs 4,000 for the rituals.

After the victim’s father took her to Motilal on Thursday evening, the accused took her to a room behind a temple in Darvasi village where he allegedly raped the young girl. Reportedly, the accused let the girl go after three hours, asked her to visit him again the next day and also threatened to kill her if she disclose about the incident to anyone.

Following the incident, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family, after which her father lodged a complaint against the accused in the nearby police station. Based on the complaint, a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections has been registered.

The police have arrested the accused and also initiated a probe into the matter.