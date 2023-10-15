7 killed in car-truck collision in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu: In a tragic road accident, at least seven people, including a woman and two children, were killed in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when their car collided head-on with a truck, according to officials. As per the sources, they were part of a group of eight people from Karnataka who were returning to Bengaluru after a visit to a temple in Tiruvannamalai.

One person who sustained injuries in the accident has been promptly transferred to a hospital and is currently receiving medical care.

The driver of the truck fled from the scene after the accident, and authorities have issued a lookout notice to locate the driver.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, and an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.