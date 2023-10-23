Mamata Banerjee mourns death of legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condoled the death of Bishan Singh Bedi, the legendary Indian spinner and former captain of the national cricket team, who passed away after prolonged illness at the age of 77.

In a message posted on X, Banerjee said that she is saddened by the death of the legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

The Chief Minister has also described Bedi as “a great captain” and “a strong personality”.

“Saddened at the demise of legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The iconic left-arm spin bowler had brought home many spectacular victories for us and his name is etched in the memory of millions of his fans. A great captain and a strong personality, he was a beacon of light for Indian sports. Sincere condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” she said.

Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi left for his heavenly abode on Monday. He was 77 years old. The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets. In addition to this, he also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals. He also served as a mentor to a number of spin bowlers. Further, he played a significant role in nurturing young cricketing talent in India.

