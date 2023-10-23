Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi passes away

Former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old.

The legendary spinner played 67 Tests for India between 1967 and 1979 and picked 266 wickets. In addition to this, he also took seven wickets in 10 One-Day Internationals.

Bedi, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar and S. Venkataraghavan, was the architect of a revolution of sorts in India’s spin bowling history.

The legendary cricketer served as a mentor to a number of spin bowlers and played a significant role in nurturing young cricketing talent in India.

The legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi became a respected commentator and a proponent of fair play and sportsmanship in Indian cricket.