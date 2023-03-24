Magnitude-4.0 earthquake hits Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh

Gwalior: Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 strikes 28km South-East of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, citied the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at around 10.31 am with a depth of 10km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:31:49 IST, Lat:26.01 & Long:78.35, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/7MrcpwpH8p@Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/0vzBaPrxqn — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 24, 2023

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 28km southeast of Gwalior.