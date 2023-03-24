Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Magnitude-4.0 earthquake hits Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 strikes 28km South-East of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday at 10.31 am

By Abhilasha 0

Gwalior: Earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 strikes 28km South-East of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, citied the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake occurred at around 10.31 am with a depth of 10km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 28km southeast of Gwalior.

 

