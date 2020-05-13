Madhya Pradesh reports 201 corona positive cases in a day

Bhopal: With 81 out of 201 new corona positive cases till Tuesday evening, Indore continued to be the major hotspot in Madhya Pradesh. The overall tally moved close to 3,986 foiling the government’s moves to flatten the curve.

Of the four hotspots Bhopal 30, Ujjain 27 and Khandwa 20 kept the authorities sweating with worry.

The number of deaths was in check with four and the recovery of 113 patients was a major consolation.

The total number of infected people in Ujjain district has increased to 264. Of the new cases, 13 are from Badnagar, 2 from Mahidpur and eight patients from Ujjain city.

All the 13 patients from Badnagar belong to the same family. One of the members from the family was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where a doctor was also found to be positive.

Ujjain has drawn the Central government’s attention with the recent spurt in cases and a team of experts is likely to be sent from Delhi to study the situation in Ujjain district.