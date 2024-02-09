Luxury buses to take UP MLAs to Ayodhya on Sunday

Lucknow: With ‘Ram dhun’ playing along the journey, Uttar Pradesh legislators will travel in luxury buses to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple on Sunday.

Ten super luxury buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation have been made available for the spiritual journey.

These buses will be parked at the gates of the state Assembly on Sunday morning.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has directed that the external and internal cleanliness of these buses should be ensured and curtains should be installed.

For safety reasons, all buses must have fire extinguishers and first aid kits. Ram dhun will be played in the buses.

The driver/conductor will have a nameplate attached to their uniforms.

The MLAs will return to Lucknow the same day after offering prayers at the temple.