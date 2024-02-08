KFC can now open outlets in Ayodhya with certain restrictions, Details inside

Ayodhya: In recent news, renowned American fast food chain KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is now allowed to open outlets in Ayodhya. However, this agreement comes with certain conditions.

As per Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, the KFC outlets in Ayodhya can sell only vegetarian food within the restricted zone.

Further, it is noteworthy mentioning that KFC can sell non-veg food items outside the restricted zone. Notably, the Ayodhya administration has also banned the selling of alcohol or non-vegetarian food within the Panch Kosi Marg. This is a 15 kilometer circuit around the area of Ram Mandir.

In a statement, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said, “All brands, including KFC, are welcome to open their outlets in Ayodhya. If they open their outlets in the area of ayodhya where there is a ban on serving and selling of non-vegetarian items and liquor, then they will have to sell vegetarian items. There is no restriction in the rest of the area of Ayodhya.”

This decision comes after a massive increase in number of visitors in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol. After the consecration and inaugural ceremony at Ayodhya, the place has transformed into a major pilgrimage center.

Due to the same, multiple restaurants and eatery outlets have been set up around the area of the temple to cater to the visitors. Moreover, local food business and food changes now need to understand the changing dietary preferences, and operate likewise.

Meanwhile, a similar prohibition is in place in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as well. Therein, chain of foods like KFC and others serving meat items are placed out of the city limits on the Haridwar-Roorkee highway.