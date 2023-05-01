LPG gas cylinder gets cheaper by Rs 171.50: Check new rates here

New Delhi: Petroleum and oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders. The price of a 19 kg Commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 171.50, according to a report by ANI.

The retail sale price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1856.50. However, no changes have been made in the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders, sources said.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1960.50 from the earlier Rs 2132.00, in Kolkata. The LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will cost Rs 1,808 from the earlier Rs 1,980. In Chennai, it will now cost Rs 2,021 from Rs 2,192 last month.

The petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders on March 1 this year by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time on September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.

