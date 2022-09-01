LPG cylinder prices reduced by nearly Rs 100, Check new rates here

Bhubaneswar: The oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders for commercial use. According to reports, Oil Marketing Companies have slashed the cost of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 91.50. The price cut will be effective from today, September 1, 2022.

This has brought a big relief to owners of restaurants, eateries and tea stalls, etc which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinder.

According to Indian Oil, the price of 19 kg LPG Commercial Cylinder in the capital city Delhi has become cheaper by Rs 91.5. Previously, the 19kg LPG commercial cylinder was priced at Rs 1,976.50 and now, it has dropped down to Rs 1,885.

Similarly, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai are three significant cities where the cost of commercial LPG cylinders has fallen.

The price of the 19 kg cylinder in Kolkata, Mumbai has been reduced to Rs 1,995.50, and Rs 1,844, instead of the old price of Rs 2,095.50, and Rs 1,936.50. Likewise, the price of the commercial cylinder in Chennai has been reduced to Rs 2,045 from Rs 2,141.

Meanwhile, the cost of household LPG cylinders has not changed as of yet.

It is noteworthy that the cost of commercial gas cylinders has decreased for five consecutive months.

Note that the OMCs announce LPG price changes twice a month, once at the beginning of the month and once during the middle of the month.