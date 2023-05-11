Woman lost in Kedarnath, finds family members through Google Translate

Advertisement

A 68-year-old woman, who got separated from her family members at a pilgrim place, could be united with her kin with the use of Google Translate. The incident took place in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

As per reports, a family from Andhra Pradesh had been to the famous pilgrim place Kedarnath of Uttarakhand recently. When they were returning, a 68-year-old woman somehow got separated from the family members. Probably, it was due to the bad weather. The said woman was fluent in Telugu but she could not understand Hindi or English.

Somehow police personnel found her in a nervous state and tried to help her out. They tried to communicate with her using English and Hindi but in vain. Then they took the help of technology. The cops used Google Translate to understand what she wanted to convey and they could work well. Through gestures, they consoled her that she does not need to worry as they would find her family members. The policemen also gave her something to eat. Finally, with the use of Google Translate, they managed to get the phone number of her family members. They called their relatives and knew that they were in Sonprayag while this woman was at the Gaurikund shuttle parking lot. Both places are 8 km away from each other. Her family members were fanatically searching for her.

Police then escorted the woman to Sonprayag and she got reunited with her family there.

