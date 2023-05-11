Kerala man in trouble as wife gets his traffic camera pics with another woman

Kerala: Be-aware of CCTV cameras as a man from Kerala found himself in a difficult position as his wife received photographs of him from the Motor Vehicle Department regarding violation of a road safety rules with another woman.

Report says, a native of Idukki, had taken a ride on the scooter with his woman friend on the city roads without wearing a helmet on April 25.

As per the registration certificate, the vehicle was registered under his wife’s name. So the details of the violation and the fine was sent as a text message to her mobile phone.

Upon receiving the message, the wife confronted her husband, inquiring about the identity of the female passenger captured in the photograph.

The 32-year-old man denied and said that he had no connection with the woman and just offered a lift on the scooter. The wife did not agree to his explanation and the disagreement led to an argument.

On May 5, the wife filed a complaint at the Karamana police station, accusing her husband of manhandling her and their three-year-old child.

He was taken into custody based on the wife’s statement. An arrest was made under IPC 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 294 (obscene acts) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (assault or neglect of child).

Later, the man was produced before a court and then sent into the judicial custody.