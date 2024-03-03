‘Look forward to serving Kashi’: PM’s message after Lok Sabha candidature announced

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the people of Kashi (Varanasi) for their blessings as the BJP fielded him from the parliamentary seat for the third time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After the BJP released its first list of 195 candidates, PM Modi wrote on X, “I look forward to serving my sisters and brothers of Kashi for the third time.”

Prime Minister Modi bowed to the crores of selfless party workers for their faith in him as well as thanked the party leadership for making him the Lok Sabha candidate from Varanasi for the third time.

Prime Minister Modi in a statement on X said, “In 2014, I went to Kashi with a commitment to fulfill the dreams of the people and empower the poorest of the poor. Over the last 10 years, we have made significant progress in various sectors and are working towards a better Kashi. These efforts will continue with even greater strength. I would also like to express my special gratitude to the people of Kashi for their blessings, which I value very much.”

He also congratulated all the party candidates and said in a post on X, “Our party has announced candidates for some seats and the remaining seats will be announced in the coming days. I congratulate those who have been nominated as our party’s candidates and wish them all the best.”

“We are going to the people based on our track record of good governance and ensuring that the benefits of progress reach the poorest of the poor. I am sure that the 140 crore people of India will bless us again and give us even more strength to fulfill their aspirations and build a developed India.”

