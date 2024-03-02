PM Narendra Modi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, 2024 from Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. It was announced by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in a press meet in Delhi today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list has names of 34 Central Ministers. For Uttar Pradesh 51 names have been released.

BJP announced a total of 195 names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the first list at today’s press meet.

Today BJP announced 15 seats from Gujarat. As per the announcement Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar and Mansukhbhai Mandaviya will contest from Porbandar.

Also, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Vidhisha and Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi will seek re-election to Lok Sabha from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He has been contesting from there since 2014.

In the list, of the 195 nominees, two former chief ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker have been included.

A total of 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States will be fielded again in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party finalised the names of candidates during BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting chaired by PM Modi.

Out of 195 nominees, the BJP’s pick for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi took everyone by surprise.

Manoj Tiwari is the only BJP MP from Delhi to get a party ticket to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Barring him, all other existing Parliamentarians including Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Singh Verma and others have failed to get party tickets.