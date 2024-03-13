Lok Sabha Elections: BJP releases candidates list for Arunachal Pradesh

Nation
By Abhilasha
New-Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto (ST) Assembly seat. The state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge would be contesting from Pakke Kessang.

The party’s Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Here is the entire list of the candidates: 

Also Read: BJP Announces 14 Candidates For Rajya Sabha Elections In 7 States

 

