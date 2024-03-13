Lok Sabha Elections: BJP releases candidates list for Arunachal Pradesh

New-Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto (ST) Assembly seat. The state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge would be contesting from Pakke Kessang.

The party’s Central Election Committee approved the names in a recent meeting, it said in a statement.

Here is the entire list of the candidates:

The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/D0mpKUyWMH — BJP (@BJP4India) March 13, 2024

