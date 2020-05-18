Loitering youth pastes Rs 10 note as mask

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Caught loitering amid lockdown restrictions, a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut city pasted a Rs 10 note on his mouth to avoid consequences, police said. The youth, a contractual worker, even justified it saying a mask costs at least Rs 30 more, which he did not have.

Amit was caught moving around ‘aimlessly’ with his friend Mehboob, who quickly covered his face with a handkerchief when he saw the policemen approaching, but Amit did not have a handkerchief so he quickly pasted a ten-rupee note on his mouth.

Circle officer, Civil Lines, Sanjeev Deshwal, said: “I was on lockdown duty on Sunday when a bike carrying two youths crossed by. The one driving the motorcycle was wearing a handkerchief and the pillion rider quickly pasted a ten-rupee note on his face. When questioned the pillion rider, Amit, admitted that he did not have a mask. We gave him two masks and warned him not to move around without wearing one.”

Amit later told reporters: “A mask costs Rs 40 and I had only Rs 10. So, I used it as a mask. We live in Parikshitgarh area of the district and had come to the city to collect payment from our employer.”

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act.

The two youths, Mehboob and Amit work as contractual workers in Meerut.