Lockdown to be extended across India till May 31!

New Delhi: As per reports in national media, the Union government has decided to extend the lockdown across India till May 31 and is all set to issue the amended guidelines soon.

This would be the fourth extension of the lockdown imposed across the country to check spread of Coronavirus.

The third phase of lockdown is ending today.

The union government, in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, took many measures including the Janata Curfew (voluntary curfew) and lockdown.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the nation to observe the Janata Curfew on March 22 , he announced for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24.

The government of India further extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks until 17 May.

More details awaited.