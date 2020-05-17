lockdown extension

Lockdown to be extended across India till May 31!

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: As per reports in national media, the Union government has decided to extend the lockdown across India till May 31 and is all set to issue the amended guidelines soon.

This would be the fourth extension of the lockdown imposed across the country to check spread of Coronavirus.

The third phase of lockdown is ending today.

The union government, in its effort to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country, took many measures including the Janata Curfew (voluntary curfew) and lockdown.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed the nation to observe the Janata Curfew on March 22 , he announced for a nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24.

The government of India further extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks until 17 May.

More details awaited.

You might also like
Nation

Maharashtra lockdown extended till May 31

Nation

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31

World

370mn indigenous people in 90 countries lack Covid-19 health efforts

State

Cyclonic storm Amphan intensifies into ‘Severe’ form; Odisha all set to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.