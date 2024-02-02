War-like stores recovered from jungles of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: War-like stores have been recovered from the jungles in Surankote area of Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported by White Knight Corps in an X post (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

As per reports, an intelligence-based joint operation was conducted by Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police. During the operation reportedly led to the recovery of war-like stores from a hideout in the jungles of the Surankote sector.

Further search of the area is underway, informed White Knight Corps of Indian Army.