KSRTC bus hits car, rams into church wall in Kerala: Watch

Kerala: In an unfortunate incident, a KSRTC bus rammed a car into a church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Saturday. At least 16 people were injured, and two were in critical condition.

The incident took place at 1:40 p.m. on Saturday. After ramming the car, the bus also crashed into the surrounding wall of a nearby church.

The dramatic accident was caught on a CCTV camera and shows the KSRTC bus losing control, hitting a Xylo car, and then ramming into a church. The shocking video also showed the arch collapsing on top of the damaged bus after the crash.

#WATCH | Kerala: A Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in Pathanamthitta district. Thereafter, the bus rammed into the wall of a church. Injured passengers were rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/SiFjOvDLsR — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2023

According to the locals, the bus driver and a female passenger were seriously wounded, and others escaped with minor injuries.