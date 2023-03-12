Chirag Delhi flyover to be shut for 50 days from March 12, traffic advisory issued

New Delhi: The Chirag Delhi Flyover on the Outer Ring Road will remain shut for traffic for a period of 50 days from March 12 in view of the repair of each carriageway.

The repair work on each carriageway will take 25 days, and one will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said.

The repairs of the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT Delhi Flyover will be taken up first, and the repairs of the carriageway from the IIT Delhi Flyover to Nehru Place will be taken up thereafter.

Traffic Advisory Due to repairs work by Public Works Department, Chirag Delhi Flyover on Outer Ring Road will be closed from March 12, 2023 for a period of 50 days due to which route will be affected. Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/Uw5vODTa6t — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 9, 2023

Commuters going to railway stations, airports, and hospitals are advised to plan their departure in advance and take alternate routes to avoid delays. Those headed towards AIIMS, Dhaula Kuan, and Defense Colony are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand flyover.

The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards the Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on the stretch, the advisory stated.

The flyover is aimed at cutting down the commute time between Delhi and Noida. It will cut down travel time between Delhi and Noida by 25 minutes.