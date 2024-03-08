Kranti Redkar, wife of ex Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede gets death threat!

Mumbai: The wife of former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has claimed that she has received death threats. Actress Kranti Redkar, wife of Wankhede has lodged a complaint with Police in this matter. In a X post ANI informed about it today.

As per reports, actress Kranti Redkar received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers.

Mumbai Police said that Sameer Wankhede’s wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon Police Station in this matter.