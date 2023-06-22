Karnataka Bandh over Power Tariff Hike, Know whats open and shut

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has called the statewide strike today over the hike in electricity bills in the state.

“We request all the trade and industry to close their establishments on June 22. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs),” KCCI said.

“For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives,” it said.

What’s Open and Shut

Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) president Hemendra Porwal as saying that they have requested all trades and industries (except emergency services) to keep their establishments closed on Thursday in support of the agitation.

In Hubbali Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has appealed to all entrepreneurs and traders to shut down their businesses to express their opposition to the tariff and their adverse effects on the general public and industries.

Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has also supported the bandh call.

District Chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Rancbennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkoti, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chickmangalore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, KalyanKamataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary, and other Industry Associations have also agreed to join the agitation.

