Judicial probe ordered in Mukhtar Ansari’s death

Lucknow: Hours after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a magisterial probe into the death of Mukhtar Ansari, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Banda has ordered a judicial probe into the matter.

Garima Singh, Additional CJM, has been asked to carry out the probe and submit her report within one month.

Mukhtar Ansari’s family members have alleged that Ansari died due to “slow poisoning” through the food served to him in Banda jail.

The opposition parties have also demanded a judicial probe into Ansari’s death since he had already voiced his apprehension before the court that he was being poisoned in jail.

Ansari (60) suffered a massive heart attack in Banda jail on Thursday during a medical check-up and fell unconscious. He was immediately taken to the Banda Medical College where he died.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ansari’s health had deteriorated and he was admitted to the ICU at Banda Medical College. However, he was discharged the same evening after doctors declared him fit.

Ansari had earlier told the court that he was being given food laced with poison in jail, after which the court had sought a report. He had alleged that he was also given food laced with poison 40 days ago.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA from Mau Sadar seat, had been behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He has over 60 criminal cases pending against him.