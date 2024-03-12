Jammu Kashmir National Front banned under UAPA for 5 years

New Delhi: The Centre has banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) led by Nayeem Ahmad Khan under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for a duration of five years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a notification issued on Tuesday said that the organisation was engaging in activities detrimental to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the nation.

“The leaders and members of JKNF have been involved in mobilizing violent protestors in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” the notification stated.

“JKNF has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of the Indian constitution,” it added.

The ban will remain in effect for five years.