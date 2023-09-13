Jammu and Kashmir: Army Colonel, Major, JK Police DSP Martyred in Anantnag Gunfight

Srinagar: In a tragic turn of events, an Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles unit, accompanied by a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lost their lives in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials have identified the officer as the commanding authority of the 19 RR unit. The confrontation erupted after security forces cordoned off the area following specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the vicinity.

During the initial exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants, an Army colonel, a Major, and a police officer sustained critical injuries, according to an official statement.

The operation was ongoing at the time of the latest reports.

Kashmir Zone Police posted on X, “Encounter has started in #Kokernag area of #Anantnag. Officers from Army and JKP injured. Details shall follow.”

Tragically, the banned Resistance Front, believed to be a shadow group affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the deadly encounter.