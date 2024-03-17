ISIS Module Case: NIA attaches four properties of 11 accused in Pune

Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is probing the Pune ISIS module case on Saturday declared four properties as ‘proceeds of terrorism.’

According to the NIA, a total of four properties of 11 individuals, which are located in the Kondhwa area of Pune, have been identified as hubs for terrorism and used to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), training of terrorists, and planning terrorist operations.

The properties are residential houses/flats which are linked with accused Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Khan, Shamil Nachan, Aakif Nachan, Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Md. Rizwan Ali, and Kadir Dastagir Pathan.

The NIA related this case to the recovery of explosives from a car in Rajasthan in March 2022. There are also reports of ISIS members using jungles as firing ranges and training grounds across India.

NIA investigations into ISIS activities will continue in order to dismantle their network across the country, said sources.