IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed as new Haryana DGP

Chandigarh: IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor will be the new Haryana Director general of police (DGP). He will succeed PK Agarwal.

Shatrujeet Kapoor is a 1990-batch IPS officer.

“On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force) for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge, in terms of the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court passed in W.P. (Civil) No. 310/1996 titled as Prakash Singh and others Versus Union of India, and till further orders thereafter,” the Haryana government said in a statement.

PK Aggarwal retired on August 15. He was given a warm send-off by the Haryana Police academy.