International Tiger Day: With over 3,100 tigers in India, success of project tiger speaks for itself: Minister

New Delhi: Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on International Tiger Day said that with over 3,100 tigers in India, the success of project tiger speaks for itself and pledged to protect the ecosystem in which the big cats thrive.

“Roaring success. With over 3,100 tigers in India, the success of Project Tiger speaks for itself. On International Tiger Day, let us pledge to protect the ecosystem in which this big cat thrives,” the Environment Minister said in a tweet.

Responding to the Environment Minister tweet, Smriti Irani, who is also the Minister for Women and Child Development said: “Roaring success indeed! India’s Project Tiger is a shining example of relentless efforts for nurturing and conserving our wildlife with over 3,100 tigers thriving in our land. On International Tiger Day, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding these majestic big cats.”

India has 3,167 tigers according to the 2022 tiger census, about 75 per cent of the global numbers.