Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in Jammu & Kashmir

An infiltration bid was foiled by the army and police in a joint operation at LoC on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch sector

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Jammu: An infiltration bid was foiled by the army and police in a joint operation at the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pooch sector, officials said.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs, according to sources.

Must Read

RPF cop kicks child sleeping at railway station in…

Fire breaks out in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express

6 killed in SUV-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh

“Early morning today, an infiltration bid was foiled at the Gen Area Poonch and the joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police is in progress,” the army said.

Meanwhile, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal additional searches in the area are also currently underway.

“Further details are awaited”, the spokesman said.
You might also like
Nation

Preliminary analysis of Cheetah mortalities at Kuno National Park point to natural…

Nation

Govt orders to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg across country from today

Nation

Delhi flood-affected family to get Rs 10,000 financial help

Nation

8 CRPF troopers injured in road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans