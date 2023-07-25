Indian woman Anju weds her Facebook friend in Pak after getting converted to Islam!

New Delhi: The Indian woman from Rajasthan who had legally travelled to Pakistan has reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani Facebook friend cum lover Nasrullah.

As per reports, after her conversion, her name has been changed to Fatima.

The couple was reportedly united after a formal nikah ceremony at the district courts in Upper Dir.

Meanwhile a video has been shared on social media where the two are seen holding hands and sitting at a place.

Nasrulla and Anju reportedly became friends on Facebook in 2019.

It was earlier reportedly told that Anju, now Fatima, had claimed that she does not have any plans to marry Nasrullah. She would return to India on August 20 when her visa expires.